Ree Drummond’s Butternut Squash Soup is ‘Sweet, Savory, and Irresistible,’ according to ‘The Pioneer Woman.’

Butternut Squash Soup from ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond is “sweet, savory, and irresistible.”

Ree Drummond, star of The Pioneer Woman, loves butternut squash.

She adores the vegetable and incorporates it into a variety of dishes.

When it comes to vegetables, there are times when they take center stage as well.

The Food Network star created a butternut squash soup that she describes as “sweet, savory, and irresistible,” as well as a great way to beat the winter chill.

The popular orange vegetable, which belongs to the gourd family, can be prepared in a variety of ways.

Drummond discovered that a perfect balance of sweet and savory flavors works best for her.

However, she stated on her Pioneer Woman website that while her soup recipe is delicious, it is the toppings that elevate it to new heights.

“A topping of diced apples and crispy bacon gives this smooth butternut squash soup an irresistible sweet-and-savory flavor,” says the author.

She wrote, “It’s perfect for holiday parties or winter dinner parties.”

Drummond admitted that she didn’t care for this particular vegetable as a kid.

It took her until she was an adult to appreciate it.

“I didn’t appreciate butternut squash until I was an adult.

“It was a silky butternut squash soup that first converted me (along with most other vegetables.) It was a silky butternut squash soup that first converted me,” the Pioneer Woman star wrote.

“Since then, I’ve experimented with various butternut squash soups.

It’s not difficult to make.

Getting the thing cut open and cleaned out is the most difficult part.

It reminds me of a wrestling match.

So I’m overjoyed that pre-cut butternut squash is becoming more widely available in supermarkets.

“I don’t mind prepping vegetables myself most of the time,” Drummond added, “but pre-cut butternut squash is one convenience I take advantage of when possible.”

“That’s why I’ve got a super easy five-ingredient roasted butternut squash soup recipe for you—with three different ways to spice it up!” the Food Network star confessed.

Butternut squash cubes, onion, garlic, sea salt, and black pepper are among the ingredients in Ree Drummond’s silky smooth Butternut Squash Soup.

Coconut milk or heavy cream, as well as oil and chicken broth, are required.

Diced apple and crumbled cooked bacon can be added as an afterthought.

On an oil-drizzled baking sheet, roast the squash, onion, and garlic together.

After the items have been roasted, place them in a pot with chicken broth.

Using an immersion blender, blend everything until it’s completely smooth.

Season to taste with salt and pepper and either coconut milk or cream.

Optional toppings:

