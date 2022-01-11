Ree Drummond’s Cheesy Pasta Bake is a Budget-Friendly Casserole Recipe from “The Pioneer Woman.”

Ree Drummond has a budget-friendly and meatless weeknight dinner idea (although you can easily add meat!).

Learn how to make a cheesy rigatoni casserole like The Pioneer Woman’s.

On an episode of The Pioneer Woman featuring her cheap and easy recipe ideas, Drummond demonstrated how to make her cheesy rigatoni pepper bake.

She referred to it as a “meatless marvel,” noting that she “bought an enormous bag of dry rigatoni” at the supermarket to keep on hand as a pantry staple.

She explained, “This is going to be a big part of a delicious make-ahead casserole.”

Drummond prepared the pasta and drained it before beginning to make the simple sauce.

In a pan with olive oil and butter, she sauteed onions and garlic, then added canned diced tomatoes and tomato paste.

“I’m a huge fan of dried pasta.

“At any given time, I have about seven or eight different types of dried pasta in my pantry,” she said.

“I also like the standard shapes like penne and rigatoni, spaghetti and linguine because they come in such large bags.”

Not so much with the little specialty pastas.”

“When you’re trying to make a cheap and easy meal,” Drummond continued, “it’s always nice to pick one of the standard shapes.”

The Pioneer Woman star added salt and pepper to the sauce and let it simmer for 10 minutes.

Another money-saving tip for Drummond’s recipe was shared.

She purchased a large family-size bag of mini peppers, which she halved and seeded.

She exclaimed, “These are incredible.”

“It’s fine if you can find a family pack of bell peppers.

These mini peppers are sweet and delicious, and I like that they’re small enough that you can put them wherever you want.

They’re a little easier to work with than bell peppers, which require chopping.”

Drummond added a layer of sauce to the casserole, then half of the pasta, mozzarella and parmesan cheese cubes, and half of the peppers.

The layers were then repeated.

Drummond added a layer of sauce and parmesan to the top of the pasta bake.

Drummond covered the casserole and placed it in the refrigerator to heat for 35 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

She let it sit for 10 minutes before serving it with a side salad.



