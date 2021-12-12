Ree Drummond’s Christmas Cornflake Wreaths Cookies, as seen on ‘The Pioneer Woman,’ are a perfect no-bake treat that’s always on her cookie platter.

Ree Drummond’s Christmas Cornflake Wreaths Cookies, featured on ‘The Pioneer Woman,’ are a perfect no-bake treat that’s always on her cookie trays.

Ree Drummond enjoys baking Christmas cookies, and she claims that one particular treat is always a hit.

The Pioneer Woman star has a simple recipe for no-bake cornflake wreaths that only requires a few ingredients.

On The Pioneer Woman website, Drummond posted a’month of Christmas cookies,’ explaining that she always has one special treat on her cookie platter: cornflakes.

“I enjoy making Christmas cookies and do so on days when I’m making cookie platters,” Drummond said.

“When I make a Christmas cookie assortment, I try to make each cookie unique: a decorated sugar cookie, a cornflake cookie (like cornflake wreaths), a dipped chocolate cookie sprinkled with crushed peppermints, and so on.”

“Christmas cookies should be a celebration of color and texture,” she continued.

Drummond’s cornflake wreath Christmas cookies are easy to make and incredibly tasty.

It might just be the simplest Christmas cookie ever, with only five ingredients and no baking time required.

On an episode of The Pioneer Woman, Drummond demonstrated how to make her cornflake wreaths.

She began by melting marshmallows in a pan with butter over low heat.

Drummond then added a few drops of green food coloring to the mix.

She turned off the heat and added plain cornflakes, but any cereal will do.

“You could use sugar cereal,” Drummond suggested. “Rice cereal also works.”

Cornflakes were folded into the butter and marshmallow mixture by the Pioneer Woman star until they were completely combined.

She explained, “You want to coat every single cornflake.”

Drummond sprayed her hands with nonstick baking spray and rolled a third cup of the dough into a log.

She then made a wreath by joining the ends together and holding them in place until they stuck together.

“It takes a while for this to set,” she said.

The Food Network host arranged cinnamon candies to look like holly berries on each wreath on a parchment-lined cookie sheet.

“They’re so cute,” she said, referring to her lovely cookies.

“All I have to do now is wait for them to set.”

These are amazing.”

The complete recipe can be found on the Food Network website.

According to the reviews on the Food Network recipe page, Drummond’s fans adore her Christmas cornflake wreath cookies recipe.

“This recipe is so simple and delicious; we prefer them…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.