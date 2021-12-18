Ree Drummond’s Christmas Festive Clothing Line Debuts, and Fans Love It

Fans of “The Pioneer Woman” are raving about Ree Drummond’s new Christmas clothing line.

The Pioneer Woman’s star, Ree Drummond, has had a lot of success with her company.

The Food Network star began her business with a blog and has since grown it into a multi-billion-dollar business.

Drummond has a clothing line that releases all year, and with the holidays approaching, he’s debuted a holiday collection.

The celebrity chef piqued fans’ interest in her new line by posting a photo on Instagram.

Drummond announced on Instagram that her “Pioneer Woman Holiday clothing collection” is now available.

“It’s festive, fun, comfy, casual, and ideal for all yer Christmas gatherings…or for tucking into a cute box with a bow!”

Drummond also revealed that she was seen wearing a “sweatsuit,” which she refers to as the “Mom-On-The-Go look.”

Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond (@thepioneerwoman) shared a post.

Ree Drummond, star of “The Pioneer Woman,” gets a Discovery(plus) spinoff, and some fans are furious.