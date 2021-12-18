Ree Drummond’s Christmas side dish is a healthy holiday wreath, according to ‘The Pioneer Woman.’

The Pioneer Woman star’s big festive salad recipe is a collection of greens, fruits, seeds, nuts, and a simple sweet homemade dressing, and it’s the perfect solution for all the overindulging at Christmas!

During an episode of The Pioneer Woman, Drummond demonstrated how to make her wreath-shaped salad, which is the perfect Christmas side dish.

“It can be stressful to figure out what to bring to a holiday potluck,” she explained, “so why not bring a big festive salad the next time one comes up?”

“It’s lovely.”

It has a huge wow factor and is extremely simple to put together.”

Drummond made easy candied nuts by toasting pistachios and hazelnuts in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat for 4 to 5 minutes.

Brown sugar, salt, vanilla, and water were added, and the mixture was stirred and cooked until the sugar dissolved.

She spread the nuts out on a parchment-lined baking sheet and set aside for 15 minutes to cool.

The Pioneer Woman’s outfit is a breeze to put together.

She shook a mason jar full of olive oil, apple cider vinegar, maple syrup, Dijon mustard, salt, and pepper.

Drummond assembled the salad by spreading arugula, kale, spinach, and radicchio on a round platter and leaving space in the middle for a dressing bowl to resemble a wreath.

Mandarin orange segments, pomegranate seeds, dried cranberries, blueberries, and candied nuts were sprinkled over the salad.

Drummond topped the salad with parmesan cheese and poured the dressing into the bowl to make it look like snow.

On the Food Network website, you can get the full recipe.

Drummond has a simple brie appetizer that will make any holiday gathering more special, in addition to the Christmas side dish that looks like a wreath.

On an episode of The Pioneer Woman, she demonstrated how to make the ooey brie crescent wrap recipe.

She included it in her list of “favorite portable dishes” for potluck dinners.

“This is a great thing to bring when you’re invited to someone’s house,” she explained, “because they can set it out and serve it right before the meal.”

“It’s a delectable snack, and I’m confident you’ll enjoy it.”

Drummond used canned crescent rolls as a quick fix.

She began by placing a small bowl in the middle of a table…

