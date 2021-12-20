Ree Drummond’s Cinnamon Apples Recipe From Her Childhood Is a Perfect Make-Ahead Holiday Dessert

Ree Drummond has the ideal make-ahead holiday dessert that brings back childhood memories.

The Pioneer Woman’s recipe for cinnamon apples is a lovely Christmas dessert that goes well with store-bought pound cake and ice cream.

On an episode of The Pioneer Woman, Drummond demonstrated how to make her simple cinnamon apples recipe.

She explained, “It’s a dessert from my childhood.”

“And you need to be aware of it just in case they’ve never come across your path.”

The recipe is simple to prepare and can be served in a number of different ways.

Drummond began by combining water, brown sugar, and cinnamon candies in a saucepan to make a syrup.

“Yes, the whole candies go in,” she confirmed when asked about the one-of-a-kind ingredient responsible for the dish’s cinnamon flavor.

The Pioneer Woman star whisked together the ingredients and let the syrup “bubble up and cook for about 10 minutes until the candies are dissolved.”

Drummond peeled and cut the apples into eighths while the syrup was cooking.

She added the apples to the pan with the syrup and cooked it all together for 5 minutes before removing the fruit.

She continued to boil the syrup for 5 minutes longer, explaining that the color and flavor “intensify” as it cooks.

Drummond poured the syrup over the apples in a bowl, covered it with plastic wrap, and chilled it for 4 hours.

The apples turned a beautiful bright red color after chilling in the syrup, and the cinnamon flavor was fully absorbed.

Drummond started by toasting a simple pre-made cake for the dessert.

“I went for convenience and bought store-bought pound cake,” she explained.

“It’s very simple.

And all I did was butter the pieces and griddle them.

They’re perfectly crisp, golden, and perfect.”

The cinnamon apples can be served on their own, but Drummond prefers to plate them with cake and ice cream, with some of the syrup soaking into the cake.

She put the cake on a plate, topped it with ice cream, and spooned the apples on top.

“Now, if you just cook them for a few minutes in the syrup and serve them, they’ll be delicious, but you won’t get that dark, beautiful red color unless you let them sit in that…

