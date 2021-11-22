Ree Drummond’s ‘Decadent’ Ranch Chopped Salad from ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Eats Like a Meal

Ree Drummond’s ‘Decadent’ Ranch Chopped Salad Eats Like a Meal from ‘The Pioneer Woman’

Ree Drummond, star of The Pioneer Woman, is always looking for new ways to incorporate vegetables into her meat-loving family’s diet.

A pile of crispy greens topped with bacon and ranch dressing is one of her creations.

While this isn’t the healthiest salad you’ll ever eat, the combination of savory flavors in this delicious side dish will almost certainly have everyone asking for seconds.

Drummond finds that serving a salad with her meals adds variety to the table and allows her to experiment with crunchy vegetables and new dressings.

As a result, this ranch chopped salad is a great way to use up items in the fridge that would otherwise go to waste.

Carrots, celery, onions, and peppers are all great ways to clean out your produce drawer in salads.

Stale bread, cubed and toasted in the oven, is another great salad addition.

Panzanella, an Italian bread salad with tomatoes and onions, will result from this.

This filling salad serves as a complete meal.

It’s ideal for a quick lunch, a protein-side dish, or even as part of a buffet.

The ingredients are simple to find and don’t necessitate a trip to the store for specialty ingredients.

Nearly a pound of bacon, mayonnaise, parsley, sour cream, buttermilk, chives, and garlic are among the ingredients.

Salt, black pepper, iceberg lettuce, grape tomatoes, scallions, and cheddar cheese are among the additional ingredients.

To begin, cut the bacon into 1-inch pieces and cook until crispy in a nonstick skillet.

Set aside the bacon, which should be drained on a paper towel-lined plate.

In a large mixing bowl, toss together the lettuce, tomatoes, scallions, bacon, and all of the cheese except 12 cup.

To make the dressing, in a medium mixing bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, parsley, sour cream, buttermilk, minced chives, and garlic until smooth; season with salt and pepper.

Toss in the dressing to coat.

The remaining cheese should be sprinkled on top.

Drummond’s The Pioneer Woman website has the complete recipe.

Saturdays at 10 a.m., The Pioneer Woman airs on PBS.

The Food Network airs at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Almost Everything From the Freezer Can Be Used as a Filling for Ree Drummond’s Veggie Tot Pie, according to The Pioneer Woman.

The Pioneer Woman

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]