Ree Drummond’s Easy Shortcut Mac and Cheese from ‘The Pioneer Woman’ ‘Never, Ever Fails to Please’

Ree Drummond’s Easy Shortcut Mac and Cheese ‘Never, Ever Fails to Please,’ according to ‘The Pioneer Woman’.

Ree Drummond has the ideal quick weeknight meal that the whole family will enjoy.

“The shortcut mac and cheese that never, ever fails to please,” the Pioneer Woman star says of her quick shells and cheese recipe.

On an episode of The Pioneer Woman, Drummond showed viewers how to make her quick shells and cheese recipe.

“Pasta is the ideal foundation for 16-minute meals because the options are virtually limitless,” she explained.

“And usually, in the time it takes to boil the pasta, you can whip up a delicious sauce,” Drummond added.

The Food Network star shared that quick shells and cheese is “one of their favorite things in the world” when she made it for her hungry boys.

“Of course, my boys love any type of macaroni and cheese, and this one is ready before you know it,” she explained.

While the shells were cooking, Drummond started by boiling the pasta and making the quick sauce.

She added milk to melted butter in a large pot.

The Pioneer Woman star cut a “wonderful, one-of-a-kind block of processed cheese” into cubes for the cheese.

Drummond prefers that type of cheese because of its texture, but she adds other cheeses for more flavor depth.

“I’m not making all of the cheese sauce with processed cheese,” she explained.

“I’m going to combine it with another cheese.”

But this just gives that cheese sauce that distinct creamy texture that almost every kid adores.”

Drummond melted the cheese in the butter and milk mixture, then grated cheddar jack cheese on top.

“The combination of regular and processed cheese creates a perfect sauce,” she explained.

Drummond added the grated cheese to the pot and stirred until it melted.

The Pioneer Woman star said, “The sauce could not be creamier — it’s just perfect.”

She seasoned the cheese sauce with salt, pepper, and seasoned salt for “a little extra flavor,” then drained the pasta shells and stirred the ingredients together until everything was combined.

The entire recipe can be found on the Food Network website.

Drummond’s fans adore her macaroni and cheese shortcut.

“Delicious and so quick and easy! My go-to recipe,” said one commenter on the Food Network site. “I love all her recipes,” said another.

This one is no exception…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.