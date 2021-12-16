Ree Drummond’s fans think her football player son Todd looks ‘grown up’ in a rare photo.

In a rare photo, fans of Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond think her football player son Todd looks unrecognizable and ‘grown up.’

REE Drummond might be cooking extra hard this holiday season to feed her football-playing son Todd, who towers over his mother in a recent photo.

On Instagram, the Pioneer Woman posted a sweet photo of herself wrapped in her son’s arms, both of them beaming.

“Todd! My youngest kid, my favorite high school quarterback, and basically one of my favorite people on earth,” she captioned the photo.

He’s a blessing!”

“I just wanted to share a few things about this dude,” the 52-year-old said before going on.

“He’s quite tall.”

I get him three or four funny t-shirts every Christmas because he likes them.

As an arm, he wields a canon.

He’s been a Marvel fan since he was a small child.

And he enjoys quiet time…finally, a child who shares my extroverted introversion.”

Fans, on the other hand, couldn’t stop remarking on how tall the 17-year-old has grown.

“Tall son hugs are the best hugs,” one person said.

“Ree!! Your baby is like 12 feet tall,” one joked.

“Wait, what happened?!?”

“My goodness, how tall he has grown since we first saw him on Pioneer Woman, no matter how tall or old he is, he will always be your baby boy,” a third lovingly said.

“Todd ending up being the tallest of the bunch makes my heart soar,” said one person, comparing Todd to his older brothers and sisters.

Ree and her family have been through a lot this year, so the happy photo is a welcome change.

Michael Smith, Ree’s older brother, died unexpectedly in November at the age of 54 from unknown causes.

On Facebook, the Food Network star paid a heartfelt tribute to her late sibling, sharing a slew of old and new photos of the two of them together.

“It’s impossible to sum up the life of someone as perfect as my brother Michael, so I’m not going to try right now,” she wrote.

“He was my first friend and buddy, seventeen months older than me, and I’m so grateful for over 50 years of photos and memories.”

“Pray for my parents, who had an unwavering devotion to Mike and will be devastated by his death.

Michael Smith, you were the epitome of everything.”

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the Pioneer Woman’s only misfortune in recent years.

The 52-year-old TV chef has experienced a lot of heartbreak, from her husband Ladd’s horrific truck accident to her daughter Paige’s arrest.

Ree’s husband, Ladd, and their nephew, Caleb, were involved in a terrifying car accident in March.

Caleb and Ladd were battling a grass fire on the family’s ranch in Oklahoma when the incident occurred.

According to first responders, the crash occurred as Ladd was driving northbound and…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.