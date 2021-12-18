Ree Drummond’s Favorite Christmas Desserts are a Huge Hit!

Ree Drummond’s Favorite Christmas Desserts are a Crowd-Pleaser

Ree Drummond has a few simple Christmas desserts that will impress your guests.

The Pioneer Woman star demonstrated how to make a couple of easy desserts in advance.

In a December 2021 interview with Mashed about the holidays, Drummond was asked what Christmas desserts “are always present” every year.

Her go-tos are tried-and-true recipes that can be made ahead of time and served on Christmas Day.

“Fudge is a big guy,” Drummond remarked.

“My father-in-law makes the best fudge in the world, and he makes 20 pans every year for Christmas, so that’s a big treat.”

“I love bread pudding,” she continued, “and it’s something that’s great for entertaining because it’s best to assemble that early in the day or the day before and let the bread get all soaked and then bake it right before.” She also recommended “making some kind of creamy whiskey sauce to go with bread pudding” to add even more flavor.

“Right now,” she added, “that sounds like a really good breakfast.”

In a 2007 blog post for The Pioneer Woman, Drummond admitted that she didn’t care for bread pudding until she tried a recipe from Tom Perini’s cookbook, which changed her mind.

“Weep tears of joy and contentment,” she promised of the recipe, “because you’ve just made the best bread pudding.”

“It could happen at any time.”

Drummond wrote, “I’ve never been a fan of bread pudding.”

The only other time I’d seen it was on a trip to a cafeteria-style restaurant with my grandmother, because it wasn’t on my mother’s menu when I was growing up.”

She observed that it didn’t appear to be particularly appetizing.

“It looked like someone cut open a loaf of white sandwich bread, poured a bunch of sweet liquid inside the bag, stuck a spoon into the mess, and served it up,” Drummond explained.

“On top of that, they’d put three raisins, thinking it would cover up all their sins.”

It bothered me.”

After her mother-in-law brought bread pudding to her house, Drummond fell in love with it.

“The sourdough bread cubes give the dish structure and integrity,” Drummond explained, “and once it’s finished baking, there’s a wonderfully crispy crust around the edges and on top, which is a wonderful balance for the softness of the soaked bread.”

A whiskey cream sauce is served with the dessert…

Infosurhoy’s entertainment news.