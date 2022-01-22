Ree Drummond’s Food Quotes From “The Pioneer Woman”

Ree Drummond Said the Funniest Things About Food on “The Pioneer Woman”

Ree Drummond, star of The Pioneer Woman, is known for her delicious and simple family meals.

The Food Network star said some of the funniest things about food.

Butter is a favorite of Drummond’s.

She uses this creamy sauce in nearly all of her dishes.

A funny message can be found on her social media accounts.

“Butter is my boyfriend,” she declares boldly, having written an entire blog post about it.

Drummond writes on The Pioneer Woman blog, “My fridge is filled with pounds of butter, not sticks.”

“I believe in butter as an ingredient.

I’m a member of Butter Church.

I’d vote for butter if it ran for president.

It enhances the color, flavor, beauty, and joy of every dish I prepare.

It gives my days a sense of purpose.

My life has a goal.

Ladies and gentlemen, what I’m trying to say is that I wouldn’t want to live in a world where butter didn’t exist.”

Drummond claims she has attempted to make bread numerous times but has failed.

She once joked that the difficulty in making bread has robbed her of some of her tranquility.

She wishes she could make bread as easily as she does cakes.

During a 2015 interview with Delish, Drummond said, “Bread is the only thing separating me from utter peace and serenity.”

“I’m pretty good at quick cakes and quick breads, but yeast-risen, artisan bread hasn’t happened for me yet in my life.”

Drummond adores sweetened condensed cream nearly as much as butter.

She likes to use this ingredient in her cakes and pies.

During her cooking show, the Accidental Country Girl refers to sweetened condensed cream as “the nectar of the gods.”

Drummond says, “This stuff is incredible.”

“It gives me a lot of pleasure.”

I adore it.”

We had to include this one even though coffee is a beverage.

Drummond’s coffeemaker has been one of the funniest things she’s said so far.

She wrote a blog post entirely about coffee and her coffee maker.

When it comes to coffee, the Pioneer Woman has strong feelings.

“I Wanna Marry My Keurig Coffeemaker,” Drummond’s title for this blog post read.

“Am I ever in love,” she says.