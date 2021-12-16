Ree Drummond’s Holiday Eggnog Cake is a Christmas Classic with One Surprise Ingredient: ‘Watch it Disappear,’ according to ‘The Pioneer Woman.’

Ree Drummond’s Holiday Eggnog Cake is a Christmas Classic with One Surprising Ingredient: ‘Watch it Disappear,’ according to ‘The Pioneer Woman.’

Ree Drummond enjoys enhancing the flavor of holiday desserts by adding unexpected ingredients.

The Pioneer Woman star created a delectable dessert with the flavor of a traditional Christmas drink and a twist.

When you put it on your holiday dessert table for guests or your immediate family to enjoy, “watch it disappear,” according to Drummond.

This cake is commonly served during the holiday season.

It’s simple to put together, baked in a pretty bundt pan, and iced with hard vanilla sugar for a sweet treat.

Drummond lauded this delectable treat in a post on her Pioneer Woman website.

“Everyone at your holiday party will enjoy the creamy, vanilla flavor of this cake.”

Watch it vanish with your favorite eggnog recipe (or a glass of milk),” Drummond wrote.

This distinctively flavored dessert is made up of a mix of aromatics and spices, with one unexpected ingredient that takes the recipe to the next level in terms of flavor.

Unsalted butter, granulated sugar, eggs, flour, baking powder, and kosher salt are among the ingredients.

Nutmeg, eggnog, bourbon, and vanilla are also used to flavor the cake.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Nonstick baking spray a Bundt pan.

Using a mixer, cream together the butter and sugar until smooth.

Add the eggs one at a time to the batter, mixing well after each addition.

Add a third of the flour, as well as all of the baking powder, salt, and nutmeg, after that.

Add half of the eggnog, the bourbon, and the vanilla bean paste after that.

Add another third of the flour, then the remaining eggnog, and finally the remaining flour, mixing well after each addition.

Bake for about an hour, or until a toothpick inserted in the center of the pan comes out clean.

Allow the cake to cool completely before serving.

The recipe for Drummond’s delectable icing is below.

Combine powdered sugar, eggnog, bourbon, and vanilla in a mixing bowl and whisk until smooth.

Spread icing over the cake and set aside for 15 minutes to harden.

The Pioneer Woman website has the recipe.

Saturdays at 10 a.m., The Pioneer Woman premieres.

On the Food Network at 8:00 a.m. EST.

