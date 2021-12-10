Ree Drummond’s Ice Cream Pie with Easy Caramel Sauce from ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Will Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

Ree Drummond has the perfect recipe for you if you have a sweet tooth.

The Pioneer Woman shared her ice cream pie recipe with a simple caramel sauce.

The combination of vanilla ice cream and creamy caramel is impossible to resist.

Here’s how to make a “delightful, decadent pie,” as she puts it.

Brown sugar, vanilla ice cream, egg whites, pecans, and half-and-half are some of the ingredients you’ll need for this recipe.

Drummond starts by making a graham cracker crust with vanilla ice cream and chopped candy.

The beauty of this recipe is that you can buy the crust from the store as a recipe shortcut.

Drummond is a firm believer in cutting corners in the kitchen to save time.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she realized she needed to spend less time cooking and more time with her family.

Her most recent cookbook, Super Easy: 120 Shortcut Recipes for Dinners, Desserts, and More, is the result of this experience.

Drummond then tops the dish with chopped pecans.

She then freezes the pie for one to two hours after the pecans have been added.

In a saucepan, melt 4 tablespoons butter and add 1 cup brown sugar, 12 cup half-and-half, a pinch of salt, and 1 tablespoon vanilla extract to make the caramel sauce.

Cook for one minute, or until the sauce has thickened.

Fill a jar halfway with the mixture and place it in the refrigerator to chill.

Finally, take the pie out of the freezer and pour the filling over it.

The complete ingredient list and directions can be found here.

Drummond writes on The Pioneer Woman blog that she likes this pie recipe because it comes from her mother’s “blessed” recipe binder.

She claims that this pie is delicious and simple to prepare.

“This is one of the great recipes from my mother’s recipe binder—that blessed binder she accidently left at my house one bright and sunny day a couple of years ago, the one I purposefully forgot to return for many, many months before I finally, at long last, returned it,” Drummond writes.

Drummond will enjoy this dessert no matter what the weather is like.

She enjoys making this pie even when it is cold outside.

“Can you think of anything more logical than making an ice cream pie in the dead of winter?” jokes the author…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.