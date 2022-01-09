Ree Drummond’s Lightened Broccoli Carbonara is a simple 6-ingredient Pioneer Woman Pasta recipe.

Skinny Broccoli Carbonara, created by Ree Drummond, isn’t just a lighter version of an Italian classic.

It’s one of the many Pioneer Woman pasta recipes, and it’s also simple and straightforward to prepare.

If you only have a half-hour to prepare dinner, Drummond’s Skinnyish Broccoli Carbonara is perfect.

The creamy pasta dish takes 30 minutes to prepare, according to her Food Network recipe instructions.

Only half of that time is “active,” which means 15 minutes are spent waiting for pasta, broccoli, and pancetta to cook.

Overall, it’s a simple Pioneer Woman pasta dish with only six ingredients (not including salt and pepper).

Drummond’s Skinnyish Broccoli Carbonara begins with a pot of water that has been brought to a boil, just like most other pasta dishes.

She adds the pasta once the water is boiling.

Whole-wheat spaghetti is her favorite.

While the pasta cooks, the author of the Super Easy cookbook browns pancetta with minced garlic in a skillet.

She then prepares the dish’s carbonara component, which entails whisking together eggs and Parmesan cheese.

The next step in the cooking process, according to Drummond, is “really cool.”

“I’m going to add broccoli to the mix.”

“But instead of cooking it in the skillet, I’m going to throw the broccoli in with the pasta and cook it in the water,” she explained on The Pioneer Woman.

“It only takes about two minutes,” she explained, “but the pasta is almost done, so they’ll be ready at the same time.”

Drummond then drains the water, reserving some for later use.

She adds the broccoli, pasta, and some of the reserved pasta water to the skillet.

It’s back to the carbonara after that.

Slowly pour hot water from the pasta into the egg and cheese mixture by the Food Network star.

“Right now, I’m tempering it,” she explained.

“I’m just pouring hot water in slowly.”

As a result, when it hits the pasta, it won’t shock it and turn it into scrambled eggs.”

Finally, while tossing everything together, she drizzles the egg and cheese mixture over the pasta.

Despite not being one of Drummond’s most popular recipes on Food Network, her Skinnyish Broccoli Carbonara received positive feedback from critics.

The Pioneer Woman dish has received a total of four reviews as of this writing.

However, each individual who contributed to the creation of the dish at…

