Ree Drummond’s Love and Kisses Cookies from ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Are the Perfect Adorable Valentine’s Day Treat

Ree Drummond’s take on traditional kiss cookies is perfect for Valentine’s Day.

The Pioneer Woman star’s fans rave about the cookies, which have a brownie-like texture.

On an episode of The Pioneer Woman, Drummond showed off her “super fun, over-the-top love and kisses cookies.”

“These are tiny chocolate marvels.”

She explained, “I make them all of the time.”

“It’s just barely warm enough to melt,” the Food Network star said of melted chocolate in a microwave bowl.

Drummond explained, “I didn’t want it to get too hot.”

While she was working on the cookie dough, she let the chocolate cool for a few minutes.

In a mixing bowl, Drummond mixed flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt.

She creamed butter, brown sugar, and sugar in a mixer, then added eggs and vanilla and drizzled the melted chocolate on top.

“Really simple cookie dough,” Drummond said, “and these cookies have chocolate coming from all directions.”

She turned off the mixer and scraped the bowl, then added the dry ingredients on low speed.

Drummond rolled each scoop into a ball using a scoop to “get even amounts of dough.”

She then dipped the cookie dough ball in red sprinkles and rolled it in them.

The cookies were baked for 10 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

She pressed a chocolate kiss into each cookie after it had been removed from the oven.

“I come from a chocolate-obsessed family,” she explained.

"I come from a chocolate-obsessed family," she explained.

He prefers it dark and rich.”

“In the Drummond house, we’re a little bit more of a milk chocolate family, but let’s face it, we’ll take chocolate any way we can get it,” she continued.

According to the reviews left on the Food Network recipe, Drummond’s love and kisses cookies are a hit with fans.

The consistency was compared to that of a brownie by many.

“This is a fantastic recipe for cookie brownies.”

One reviewer remarked, “So simple, so fine, and so good.”

“These are very tasty cookies and a simple recipe,” another person said.

The texture and flavor of the cookies are similar to that of brownies.

To be honest, I don’t mind them without the kisses or sprinkles (the sprinkles are purely decorative).”

“These are AMAZING!” one fan exclaimed, “I’ve made chocolate cookies before, but nothing like this.”

The cookie is delectable in and of itself.

On the outside, it’s a little crunchy, but inside it’s tender.

