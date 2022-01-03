Ree Drummond’s Mini Donut Muffins, as seen on ‘The Pioneer Woman,’ turn ordinary donuts into a delectable treat.

Ree Drummond’s Mini Donut Muffins, featured on ‘The Pioneer Woman,’ turn ordinary donuts into a tasty treat.

Ree Drummond, the Pioneer Woman, has talked about her love for donuts since she first appeared on the Food Network.

Drummond first told the story of her ninth-grade French teacher Madame Smith, who shared a recipe for French Breakfast Puffs with her class during a season 5 episode titled “Feeding Cattle, Feeding Cowboys.”

The cinnamon and sugar encrusted muffins gave viewers a glimpse into Drummond’s sweet tooth.

This obsession with grab-and-go breakfast foods has lasted for 29 seasons of the Food Network show.

Drummond shared a recipe for Mini Donut Muffins during Season 14; a quick and tasty bite that combines a donut and a muffin.

Drummond mentioned her love for muffins that taste like donuts in a 2010 post on her Pioneer Woman website.

These treats take less time to make than traditional donuts, which require a lot of rolling, cutting, waiting for the dough to rise, and then frying.

Drummond wrote: “Delicious treats never last.”

The ingredients list for Drummond’s Mini Donut Muffins includes a lot of pantry staples.

Butter, flour, baking powder, salt, nutmeg, sugar, eggs, and milk are all examples of these ingredients.

After that, the donut muffins are dusted with sugar, cinnamon, cocoa powder, and butter.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and bake the batter in two mini muffin tins.

Set aside the dry ingredients after mixing them, and use a separate bowl for the wet.

Then combine the wet and dry ingredients, mixing just until combined.

Fill muffin tins halfway with batter and bake until golden brown on top.

The Food Network star also has a classic donut recipe that she has been using for years to treat her family to this delicious, homemade, and portable breakfast or snack food.

“I love doughnuts.

They excite me to no end.

Second, let me state the obvious: making good, raised doughnuts at home is not as simple as you might think,” Drummond wrote in a Pioneer Woman blog post.

“Give them a shot at some point.”

She exclaimed, “Donuts are a lot of fun to make!”

The best part is that you can make donuts and holes with Drummond’s traditional donut recipe.

Drummond’s website has a recipe with step-by-step photos for inexperienced cooks.

While the process is time-consuming, the end result is fantastic and delicious, especially when it comes to the type of sweets you’ll get…

