Ree Drummond’s New Year’s Eve Instant Pot French Onion Soup is “Rich, Decadent, and Easy to Make,” according to “The Pioneer Woman.”

Ree Drummond enjoys putting on a show.

She is a big fan of recipes that can be prepared ahead of time, whether it’s for a big event or a small gathering.

She also favors those that don’t necessitate a lot of babysitting on her part but have a big wow factor.

The Pioneer Woman star adapted a recipe for French Onion Soup, a longtime retro favorite, for the Instant Pot.

It’s a no-fuss way to ring in the year 2022.

During the 29 seasons of her Food Network show, Drummond has shared dozens of soup recipes.

Many of her dishes contain protein, while others are packed with vegetables and various types of pasta.

The Drummond family and her mother, Gerre, have passed down these soup recipes to her.

Drummond, on the other hand, has created a slew of warming meals that are quick, easy, and delicious on a chilly winter evening.

When it comes to the last night of the previous year, The Pioneer Woman star stated that she would rather not be standing over the stove.

“Spending all night in the kitchen on New Year’s Eve is the last thing you should do.”

That’s where this easy Instant Pot soup comes in.

“It’s decadent, rich, and incredibly easy to make,” she wrote on her Pioneer Woman website.

Caramelized onions, beef broth, white wine, bay leaves, and thyme form the foundation of French Onion Soup.

It’s a rich soup with a crusty piece of bread and melted cheese on top.

The Instant Pot version skips one crucial step of stovetop cooking, but the rich flavor remains.

“The best part about this recipe is that you don’t have to worry about caramelizing the onions to the perfect golden brown color.

“Pressure cooking will ensure that you don’t sacrifice any of the richness you’d expect from this classic soup,” according to a statement on the Pioneer Woman website. “Though they won’t look as dark as the jammy situation that happens on the stovetop, pressure cooking will ensure that you don’t sacrifice any of the richness you’d expect from this classic soup.”

Butter, olive oil, yellow onions, garlic, sugar, thyme, flour, and white wine are all used in Ree Drummond’s Instant Pot French Onion Soup.

Beef stock, Worchestershire sauce, salt, pepper, a bay leaf, french bread, and shredded Swiss cheese are also required ingredients.

There are a few steps to the recipe, but none of them are overly difficult.

In a 6- or 8-quart Instant Pot, melt the butter and oil…

