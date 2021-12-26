Ree Drummond’s One-Pan Cowboy Casserole Is Loaded With Bacon, Cheese, and a Crispy Potato Topping From ‘The Pioneer Woman’

Ree Drummond’s One-Pan Cowboy Casserole Is Loaded With Bacon, Cheese, and a Crispy Potato Topping, as seen on ‘The Pioneer Woman.’

Ree Drummond has made no secret of her fondness for casseroles on her Food Network series The Pioneer Woman.

She enjoys them all, whether they are for breakfast, lunch, brunch, dinner, or a delectable dessert.

Her admiration for one-pan meals stems from her need to have food on hand to feed her large family, which includes her husband Ladd, daughters Alex and Paige, and sons Todd, Bryce, and Jamar.

Many of her best-selling dishes can be made ahead of time or in under 30 minutes.

Drummond’s one-pan Cowboy Casserole fulfills both of these requirements.

Drummond’s Cowboy Casserole’s base can be prepared ahead of time.

It can be prepared and stored in the refrigerator for up to one day.

Drummond wrote the following preparation notes for this dish in a post that she shared on her Pioneer Woman website.

“You could make the entire filling ahead of time, cool it down, and then refrigerate it.”

“When ready to bake, warm the filling on the stovetop over medium heat until warm, then top with tater tots and cheese and bake as directed,” according to the passage.

“Any recipe that begins with crisping bacon and then cooking onions in the bacon fat must be delicious.”

Dinner can be ready in less than an hour thanks to easy prep and a 30-minute bake.

Furthermore, because the filling contains corn and spinach, no additional sides are required,” Drummond wrote.

Ree Drummond’s Cowboy Casserole has hearty, delectable, and comforting ingredients.

Bacon, onion, garlic, ground beef (Ree uses ground Sirloin), and cream of mushroom soup are among them.

Milk, salt, black pepper, baby spinach, frozen corn, cheddar cheese, tater tots, and parmesan cheese are all required ingredients.

Preheating the oven to 375 degrees is the first step in this one-pan wonder that takes only half an hour to make.

Before topping the casserole, thaw the tater tots slightly.

Cook the bacon in a large skillet over medium heat until golden brown and crispy.

Place the bacon on a paper towel-lined plate.

Remove the grease but leave it alone.

After that, add the onion and cook until soft.

Cook the garlic, then add the ground beef and break it up into small pieces.

Cook until the inside of the meat is no longer pink.

Drain any excess fat, then combine the soup, milk, salt, and pepper in a mixing bowl.

Blend until completely smooth.

Fold in the spinach and allow it to wilt slightly before adding the corn.

Toss in some cheddar…

