Ree Drummond’s Portable Cookie Sundaes recipe from “The Pioneer Woman”

Ree Drummond’s Recipe for Portable Cookie Sundaes from “The Pioneer Woman”

If you’re throwing a Super Bowl party, you’ve probably already prepared your snacks and main dish.

But what about dessert? After all, a party isn’t complete without something sweet.

The Pioneer Woman shared her recipe for cookie sundaes that can be taken anywhere.

Ree Drummond’s latest creation is easy to make.

“Game day” food, according to Drummond, is her favorite to prepare.

On The Pioneer Woman, she had a lot of fun whipping up desserts for her viewers.

She likes to make portable cookie sundaes for her Super Bowl party.

If you’re tailgating or watching the game with a group of friends at home, these are sundaes you can easily walk around with.

On her show, Drummond says, “This is going to blow your mind.”

“It’ll change the way you think about cookies, ice cream, and all of life’s good stuff.”

Drummond begins by removing a bag of mini chocolate chip cookies from the package.

She claims that you are free to use any type of cookie you want.

“You can choose any cookie you want,” Drummond says.

Drummond then stuffs the bag of cookies with two different ice cream flavors (mint chocolate chip and strawberry).

Then she drizzles caramel sauce over the ice cream.

She suggests drizzling the caramel over the top of the cookies.

Drummond tops the caramel with chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and sprinkles after pouring the caramel on top.

The complete list of ingredients and instructions can be found here.

Concession stand crackers are another favorite Super Bowl snack of Drummond’s.

She recommends this recipe if you’re looking for a way to get rid of leftover Halloween candy.

“These Concession Stand Crackers are a great bet,” Drummond writes on her blog, “whether you’re looking for an easy way to use up some Halloween candy or you just need an inspired snack to serve for movie night.”

“You can use any chopped candy you want.”

Chocolate melting wafers, chocolate hazelnut spread, and saltine crackers are just a few of the items you’ll need for this recipe.

It takes about 30 minutes to prepare this dessert.

Drummond’s show recently featured a number of portable recipes, including these portable cookie sundaes.

Her recipe for barbecue pork walking tacos was also shared.

These, she claims, are a regular at the Huskies’ concession stand.

She jokes on her show that she might be able to

