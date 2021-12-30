Ree Drummond’s Quick Millionaire Shortbread is ‘Impossible to Resist,’ according to the star of “The Pioneer Woman.”

Ree Drummond’s Millionaire Shortbread is crunchy, chocolatey, and simply irresistible, with four different types of candies, dulce de leche spread, and a dessert that lives up to its opulent name.

You’ll need chocolate graham crackers, chopped semisweet chocolate, coconut cooking spray, coconut oil, candy coated chocolate candies, chopped snack size chocolate-coated wafer candy bars, chopped chocolate-covered caramel peanut candy bars, chopped chocolate-covered caramel nougat bars, and a 2 pound cake pan for this quick and delicious dessert (find the full recipe on Food Network’s site), which Drummond notes is perfect for any size crowd or event such as a New Year’s Eve gathering.

Cooking spray is sprayed on a baking sheet that is lined with foil.

The graham crackers can now be arranged “in a single layer,” and the pan can be set aside.

The chopped semisweet chocolate is melted in “a heatsafe mixing bowl set over a pan of simmering water” to begin this chocolate lover’s dream. The coconut oil is added to the bowl and the mixture is heated until smooth, stirring constantly.

In a separate bowl, assemble and combine the assorted chopped candy bars.

In a microwave-safe bowl, heat the dulce de leche in 10–15 second increments until it loosens up and is stirrable.

Cover the graham cracker base in the baking sheet with dulce de leche.

The spread should be “nearly to the edges” of the crackers, according to Drummond.

Working quickly, pour the melted semi-sweet chocolate over the dulce de leche and arrange the chopped candies on top.

Cut into small squares after chilling uncovered in the refrigerator for about two hours.

Take pleasure in it!

This candy-rich, caramelly, crunchy treat was a hit among home cooks.

What’s not to like about all that candy?

“This is a fantastic recipe that is simple to prepare and enjoyed by all.”

“Will definitely make again!” one reviewer exclaimed.

“I made this once and gave half to my daughter’s family as well! We all loved it and I’m making it again for our Halloween party my daughter throws every year!! Ree it is such a delish and fast dessert, so fun, thank you!” wrote another fan.

Other reviewers mentioned that they made changes to Drummond’s recipe and that…

