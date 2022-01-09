Ree Drummond’s Salted Caramel Frosted Brownies from ‘The Pioneer Woman’ are a delectable treat.

With a delicious salted caramel frosting, Ree Drummond elevates plain brownies to a whole new level, and it’s such a simple dessert idea.

The Pioneer Woman star whips up a simple sweet-and-salty topping for her rich brownies.

On an episode of The Pioneer Woman, Drummond demonstrated how to make her delicious brownie recipe.

“Cowboys, like most humans, are known for having sweet tooths,” she explained as she prepared a batch of the “decadent dessert” for one of the ranch’s men.

Drummond melted unsweetened chocolate and butter in a bowl set over simmering water until the chocolate was “nice and smooth,” then stirred in sugar.

The Food Network host added the eggs after tempering them with a spoonful of warm chocolate in the mixing bowl.

“If I crack the eggs into the warm chocolate bowl right away, they might scramble and curdle,” she explained.

Drummond added flour after whisking the eggs into the bowl.

The Pioneer Woman poured the batter into a rectangular baking pan lined with wax paper and sprayed with nonstick baking spray after mixing all of the ingredients together.

“The brownies will come out of the pan easily this way,” she explained.

Drummond baked the brownies for 25 to 30 minutes at 325°F.

“It’s a pretty safe bet that most guys on the ranch are going to love a batch of brownies,” Drummond said of the simple frosting.

Rather than the standard variety, she said she was going “one step further” and adding a salted caramel frosting to the brownies.

Drummond creamed softened butter in a mixer, then added powdered sugar and mixed on low speed to combine the ingredients.

She then drizzled a little heavy cream on top.

The Pioneer Woman star used salted caramel sauce in the frosting, which she described as “utterly addictive.” She made the sauce by combining brown sugar, butter, cream, vanilla, and salt in a pan and cooking it over medium heat for 5 minutes, whisking occasionally.

She drizzled the sauce into the frosting, mixed the ingredients together, and then frosted the brownies.

“I made the brownies very thin,” Drummond explained, “so the frosting layer is almost as thick as the brownie layer itself.”

The entire recipe can be found on the Food Network website.

On the Food Network, Drummond's recipe for salted caramel frosted brownies is a hit

