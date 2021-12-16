Ree Drummond’s secret to staying relevant is why fans adore her on “The Pioneer Woman.”

Fans Love ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Star Ree Drummond’s Secret to Staying Relevant

When Ree Drummond started her blog, she had no idea how quickly the Pioneer Woman brand would grow.

Drummond’s fans adore her relatability, which is the key to her longevity.

Drummond gave ET a tour of her businesses in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, during a December interview.

The Mercantile, P-Town Pizza, Charlie’s Sweet Shop, and the Boarding House hotel were all featured.

According to the Pioneer Woman star, the word “empire” “implies that you’re kind of on a throne, resting and watching all of this,” so she prefers not to use it.

Her business ventures’ astronomical success has taken her by surprise.

Along the way, she cultivated a devoted fan base.

Drummond explained, “Honestly, I started out as a blogger and all I blogged about was funny stories about my kids.”

“Then I started sharing recipes,” she continued, “which turned into a cookbook a few years later.”

“As a result, a Food Network pilot was developed.”

“If you had told me this would happen the day I started my blog, I would have laughed,” Drummond continued.

I would have rolled my eyes if I had been in that situation.

Every step of the process has been enjoyable for me.”

Drummond’s brand has expanded beyond cookbooks, cooking shows, and local businesses.

She sells clothing, home décor, kitchen items, and even dog treats under the Pioneer Woman brand.

Drummond was asked how she stays relevant in a December interview with Mashed, and she boiled it down to one thing.

“It’s just been important for me to always stay true to who I am and what my cooking is, and not try to be something I’m not in the food space,” she said.

“I’ve always definitely let my home life and family life inform the things that I cook, the food that I make,” the Pioneer Woman star added.

I also have a lot of passion for what I do, whether it’s cooking, hosting cooking shows, or writing cookbooks, and I hope that comes across in my work.”

Drummond enjoys what she does, despite the fact that she has been doing it for a long time.

“I love the whole process and hearing from people who are making the recipes in my cookbooks 12 years after my first cookbook,” she explained.

According to the Pioneer Woman star, if she stops having fun, it’s…

