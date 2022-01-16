Ree Drummond’s Shrimp Scampi is an easy 16-minute dinner recipe from ‘The Pioneer Woman.’

Ree Drummond’s Shrimp Scampi is a 16-minute dinner idea from “The Pioneer Woman.”

Ree Drummond’s shrimp scampi pasta recipe is a great option if you need a quick dinner idea.

It takes only 16 minutes to prepare and doesn’t require many ingredients (or effort!).

In a 2011 blog post on The Pioneer Woman website, Drummond shared her shrimp scampi recipe.

“My favorite circa 1981 pasta dish!” she wrote. (Or was it 1982?)

“With butter, garlic, lemon, and shrimp, this classic (and very quick and easy) dinner really can’t go wrong.”

The Pioneer Woman star explained how she tweaks the classic shrimp scampi recipe while maintaining its integrity.

“I add wine (of course) and a dash or two of hot sauce in an attempt to be weird,” Drummond said, “but it’s hard to improve on the original.”

“I use angel hair because it goes well with the light sauce,” she continued, “but thin spaghetti or linguine also works well.”

A short penne or rigatoni would be too much noodle for me.”

On an episode of The Pioneer Woman, Drummond demonstrated how to make shrimp scampi.

“Best of all, it only takes 16 minutes to make,” she said of one of her favorite pasta dishes.

In a skillet, the Pioneer Woman star sauteed onions and garlic in butter and olive oil before adding raw shrimp.

She then added “the key to shrimp scampi,” which is fresh lemon juice.

“That strong tang from the lemons is so nice,” she explained, “you really can’t add too much lemon juice.”

Drummond added white wine, hot sauce, salt, and pepper, saying it “really gives the shrimp a nice spiciness.”

“With all that lemon juice, you don’t need much salt,” she explained, “but a lot of black pepper is nice.”

While cooking the angel hair pasta, the Food Network host simmered the mixture on low heat.

“I love how the light sauce coats the really thin noodles, and angel hair pasta cooks in about three minutes,” she explained.

Drummond drained the pasta and combined it with the garlicky shrimp using tongs.

She declared, “This is one of my favorite foods.”

“I’m completely enthralled.”

Drummond shared a trick for achieving the perfect sauce consistency.

“The sauce and shrimp are incredible…”

