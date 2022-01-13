Ree Drummond’s ‘Soul-Pleasing’ Chicken and Noodles Recipe Was Passed Down From Her Grandmother on ‘The Pioneer Woman.’

When Ree Drummond, star of The Pioneer Woman, was homeschooling her four children before becoming one of the most recognizable faces on Food Network, she relied on familiar retro recipes to feed her family.

Her grandmother taught her one of her favorite dishes.

The consistency of the chicken and noodles is more like that of a stew than a soup.

This hearty dish is perfect for a chilly winter day or any time you want to feel good about yourself.

Drummond explained how she worked with her children Alex, Paige, Bryce, and Todd to ensure they finished their studies in the episode “School Day.”

She decided to make them a favorite family recipe passed down from her grandmother on this particular day.

Drummond talked about how her recipe differed from a standard soup recipe.

“Do not confuse this with chicken noodle soup.”

Drummond explained, “It’s more like a chicken stew, and it’s so delicious.”

“This is a lovely dish as well, with lots of vibrant colors.”

“There are a few steps, but they aren’t difficult.

You’ll need some time to prepare.

When she homeschooled her children and fed her cowboy husband, Ladd Drummond, she admitted that she didn’t always cook complicated meals.

“Every now and then, we have peanut butter sandwiches.”

Drummond explained, “Sometimes we have leftovers from the night before.”

Drummond explained that frozen noodles, “the same ones my grandmother used,” worked best for this particular dish.

On her Pioneer Woman website, Drummond called this dish “soul-pleasing.”

There are a few steps to the recipe, but they are all simple.

Drummond begins by boiling a whole chicken until it is cooked, then removing the meat while keeping the delicious broth.

She reintroduces the bones to the broth and continues to cook it to enhance the flavor.

Drummond shreds the chicken, removing the skin, while this is going on.

Following the removal of the bones, diced carrots and celery are added to the pot.

To improve the broth’s flavor, spices and flavorings are added.

The shredded chicken is added after the frozen noodles.

Drummond then makes a slurry of water and flour as the ingredients continue to simmer.

This mixture thickens the broth and transforms it from a soup to a stew.

With a splash of heavy cream, she finishes it off.

“This is a comfort food from my childhood on the ranch,” Drummond wrote on her website.

