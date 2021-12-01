Ree Drummond’s soul-satisfying cheesy potato casserole is the ‘Ultimate Comfort Food,’ according to ‘The Pioneer Woman.’

Ree Drummond’s recipes are known for capturing the essence of comfort food classics while giving them a modern twist.

In the case of her Cheesy Potato Casserole, however, she has stayed true to the most traditional, delicious, and soul-satisfying dish in her repertoire.

This Pioneer Woman casserole is ideal for holiday get-togethers or as a side dish to a delicious Sunday dinner.

How much more comforting can potatoes be nestled in a creamy cheese casserole?

Ree wrote an ode to the dish’s virtues on a page dedicated to it on her Pioneer Woman website.

“This creamy potato casserole is the epitome of comfort.”

“There’s a buttery breadcrumb topping that’s unbelievably good,” Drummond wrote, in addition to plenty of cheese, sour cream, and cream of chicken soup.

“For ease of preparation, we used frozen shredded hash browns, and we made a thick cheesy sauce with plenty of cheddar, sour cream, and cream of chicken soup.”

Although buttered breadcrumbs add texture to the top of the casserole, you can also use homemade breadcrumbs, panko, or even corn flakes for added crunch.

“You can prepare and store this casserole up to two days ahead of time—just make sure to mix up the topping right before you’re ready to bake,” Drummond concluded.

Although the list of ingredients for this casserole appears long, you should already have most of them in your pantry.

Salted butter, a yellow onion, garlic, sour cream, cream of chicken soup, frozen hash brown potatoes, cheddar cheese, breadcrumbs, and chopped parsley are among the ingredients.

Remove the frozen hash brown potatoes from the freezer and set aside to defrost while you finish the rest of the filling.

Preheat the oven to 375°F.

Butter and onion go into a skillet.

Cook for 5 minutes, or until the vegetables have softened.

After that, add the garlic.

Allow to cool after removing from the skillet.

Combine the sour cream, cream of chicken soup, cheddar, hash brown potatoes, and oniongarlic mixture in a large mixing bowl.

Grease a casserole dish and set aside.

Bake for 45 minutes with the mixture in the pan.

In a microwave-safe bowl, melt butter.

After that, toss in the breadcrumbs and parsley.

Combine all of the ingredients and stir to combine.

Return the casserole to the oven, uncovered, for another 25 to 30 minutes, or until the breadcrumb topping is golden brown and the casserole is bubbly throughout.

The complete…

