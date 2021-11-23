Ree Drummond’s ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Best Turkey Recipes

Best Turkey Recipes from “The Pioneer Woman” Ree Drummond

Ree Drummond is a huge fan of the holidays.

Turkey is one of her favorite foods.

The Pioneer Woman has a variety of turkey recipes to choose from for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Drummond’s best turkey recipes are listed below.

During Thanksgiving dinners, turkey gravy is commonly served.

Drummond has a quick and easy gravy recipe that will impress your holiday guests.

She begins by pouring the juices from the roasted turkey into a measuring cup.

She then strains the turkey drippings, separating the grease from the drippings.

The next step for Drummond is to sift flour into the grease.

She combines the ingredients to make a paste.

If the paste becomes greasy or the grease separates from the paste, she recommends adding more flour.

After that, Drummond adds low-sodium chicken broth.

She prefers the low-sodium variety because she can add salt later if necessary.

She then pours some of the turkey drippings in.

The drippings, according to the Pioneer Woman, are all the liquid from the turkey, minus the fat.

The complete ingredient list and instructions can be found here.

If you have leftover turkey and cranberry sauce, this recipe is ideal.

These Thanksgiving staples can be used to create a completely new dish.

Chopped pecans, honey mustard, shredded turkey, goat cheese, and cranberries are among the ingredients for this “heavenly” sandwich, according to Drummond.

Drummond begins by toasting two sourdough slices.

She does say, however, that you can use whatever bread you want.

She spreads Dijon mustard on both halves of the bread after that.

The addition of Swiss cheese is her next step.

The turkey slices are then added.

Drummond claims that using turkey pieces with the skin on adds flavor.

The cranberry sauce will be spooned on top next.

This sandwich, according to Drummond, incorporates every aspect of Thanksgiving dinner.

This is the perfect recipe for Thanksgiving leftovers if you don’t know what to do with them.

The full list of ingredients and instructions can be found here.

Because Thanksgiving dinner can be stressful, it’s a good idea to plan ahead of time.

You will have little time to relax and spend quality time with your family if you leave meal preparation until Thanksgiving Day.

One of Drummond’s turkey dinner secrets is…

