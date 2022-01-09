Ree Drummond’s Vegetable Dishes from “The Pioneer Woman”

Ree Drummond’s Vegetable Recipes from “The Pioneer Woman”

Ree Drummond specializes in meat-based dishes, but she also knows how to prepare delicious vegetable-based dishes.

The Pioneer Woman’s favorite vegetable recipes are listed below.

In a cast-iron skillet, Drummond makes her tomato cobbler.

Cherry tomatoes, sliced garlic, sliced shallots, minced thyme, chopped oregano, and tomato paste are all added.

She adds olive oil and salt to the pan after mixing all of the ingredients together.

After that, Drummond bakes a drop biscuit to serve on top of the tomato cobbler.

In the food processor, she begins by putting all-purpose flour.

She then adds parmesan cheese, a tablespoon of baking powder, oregano, and thyme to the mixture.

She pulses it in the food processor after that.

Drummond then pours cold butter into the food processor.

“It has to be cold,” Drummond says on her show, “because it will help make the crumb mixture for the biscuits.”

“If it’s soft, it’ll turn into a pasty dough,” she says as she pulses the food processor to incorporate the butter into the flour mixture.

She pulses the food processor once more after adding buttermilk.

The full ingredient list and directions can be found here.

Drummond begins by melting butter in a pot to make cauliflower mashed potatoes that “look so much like mashed potatoes, you won’t even know you’re eating vegetables.”

She then adds diced onions, garlic, and rosemary to the mixture.

She shreds one cauliflower head into large chunks and tosses it into the pan.

After that, she seasons with salt, pepper, and heavy cream.

Drummond blends the mixture with an immersion blender after five minutes of cooking and garnishes with parsley.

Directions and ingredients can be found here.

Check out the video above for another cauliflower recipe.

Drummond likes this pasta because it has all of her favorite green vegetables in it.

She begins by chopping onions and garlic and adding them to a pot of olive oil.

After that, she adds asparagus, zucchini, salt, and pepper to a pot and stirs everything together.

Drummond adds 12 cup white wine, ricotta cheese, pesto, frozen peas, baby kale, and whole wheat pasta after the vegetables have cooked for a little while.

The Food Network website has the complete list of ingredients and instructions.

Drummond begins by sautéing onions, garlic, and freshly minced ginger in olive oil.

Then she adds salt and curry powder.

Drummond is a man who…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.