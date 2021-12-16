Reed Roper, Jade Roper’s son, is being checked for a concussion after falling and hitting his head.

Keeping a close eye on things.

Reed Roper, Jade Roper’s 13-month-old son, “immediately vomited” after hitting his head on Tuesday, December 14.

The Bachelor in Paradisealum, 34, captioned an Instagram Story selfie: “We had to monitor him this morning in case of concussionskull fracture.”

“My adrenal system is completely shot, on top of us all being violently ill over the weekend and caring for kids while sick.”

Following that, the former reality star updated her fans, saying that the toddler was “acting like himself and feeling normal,” though she and husband Tanner Tolbert were still “keeping a close eye on him.”

Reed joined siblings Emerson, 4, and Brooks, 2, when the former ABC personalities welcomed the baby boy in November 2020.

4, Roper said in May on Instagram Stories that she and the Bachelorette alum, who is 34 as well, are “open” to adoption.

“I’ve always had it on my heart,” the Colorado native said at the time during a Q&A session.

“I do [want more]when I see tiny newborn photos of my babies!”

Tolbert told Us Weekly exclusively that he is “out” on starting a family in the same month.

At the time, the Missouri native explained, “Me and the boys are going to get a vasectomy.”

It’s like when you were in high school and you had to buy condoms.

For the first time in years, we are using condoms.”

On season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise, the Bachelor Nation members met and fell in love. They married in January 2016 in California.

The couple has recently been hard at work on constructing a cabin for their family in Big Bear Lake, California.

In January, the Bachelor alum told her Instagram followers, “It will be our little home away from home, as well as a vacation rental.”

“We’re looking forward to spending summer weekends by the lake and winters skiing and sledding with our kids.”

Roper shared his “home design” plans five months later, writing, “Off to Engineering and then permit time.”

I can’t wait to see this vision come to life.

