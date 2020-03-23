Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington surprise fans by revealing Little Fires Everywhere debuted

Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington gave fans a big surprise on Tuesday, revealing that their new series Little Fires Everywhere has debuted early.

The show, based on Celeste Ng’s hit 2017 novel, was originally slated to debut on Wednesday, March 18, but the show’s first three episodes are now available to stream.

Both Witherspoon, 43, and Washington, 43, shared video from an Instagram Live session where they ‘practiced social distancing’ before surprising fans.

Witherspoon shared a video excerpt from their joint Instagram Live session, stating in the caption, ‘My soul sister @reesewitherspoon and I practiced #SocialDistancing on IG LIVE today (in the same sweater…not planned!!!) to announce that @littlefireshulu is available EARLY! Stream the first 3 episodes NOW!!!’

Both actresses marveled that they wore the same maroon v-neck shirt that read ‘Little Fires’ before Washington revealed their big surprise.

‘So, we have a surprise for everybody. Hulu just launched Little Fires Everywhere a day early!’ Washington exclaimed as Witherspoon cheered.

Washington also shared a photo of her in a green dress (perfectly timed to St. Patrick’s Day), adding that the first three episodes are ready to stream, adding, ‘But happy #stpatricksday (from the girl named after County Kerry!).

She also shared another video excerpt from their Instagram Live session, where she revealed that Washington and Witherspoon will be doing a live tweet at 6 PM PT on Wednesday.

‘So tomorrow, we are gonna do a live tweet for the show,’ Washington began. ‘Reese is gonna step into the live-tweeting.’

Witherspoon added that Washington will have to ‘teach’ her, ‘because I don’t know what’s happening.’

Washington said she did some ‘good tweeting’ for her HBO series Big Little Lies, but she wanted to, ‘up the ante.’

Washington then called on her beloved Gladiators, the name for fans of her hit ABC series Scandal.

Witherspoon added that fans will also have to come up with a name for the fans of the show, with Washington adding that Scandal fans, ‘came up with Gladiators, we didn’t do that.’

The series follows the seemingly-perfect Richardson family lead by Reese Witherspoon, who meets a mother (Kerry Washington) and daughter (Lexi Underwood).

The series also stars Anika Noni Rose, Britt Robertson, Rosemarie DeWitt, Luke Bracey and Joshua Jackson.