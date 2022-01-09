Reese Witherspoon, Kim Kardashian, and Other Celebrities Have Pets!

Reese Witherspoon, Kim Kardashian, and Others Have Pets!

Many celebrities have shared photos with their fans of their pets at their cutest moments.

Justin Theroux, who adopted his dog Kuma three years ago, was overjoyed to mark the third anniversary of her adoption.

“I know you can’t read Kuma,” he wrote on Instagram in June 2021, “but thank you for being so open, making me laugh, sleeping in later than me, going everywhere by my side, reminding me to stay in the present, to let things roll off my back, to have gratitude and joy for everything, even just waking up.”

“It reminds me to have a good time.”

“Thank you for your tenacity.”

The actor has been proud to flaunt his new best friend, and Kuma was even featured on his April-May 2021 Esquire magazine cover.

After that, Theroux expressed gratitude to his dog for “putting kindness first.”

“For being an exceptional (but not uncommon) Pitbull ambassador.”

For allowing me to share your story with others, thereby assisting in the rescue of other Pittbulls like you…

Because you’re my gray specter…

And, above all, for guarding the bathroom door like my life depended on it every time I took a piss,” he wrote at the end of the post.

James Van Deer Beek and his family were also ecstatic about the prospect of adopting a puppy.

“We consider ourselves blessed to have Theo as a member of our family.

Kimberly Van Der Beek captioned a series of photos and videos of her husband bonding with their new family pet in March 2021.

“His foster parents @haileysani and @tabv saved his life and showered him with love, for which we are eternally grateful!”

“And it all feels blessed and real now that @thezendogla is here to help us adjust to our new union.”

“To all the dog lovers out there, please watch Dog: Impossible on Disney Jr.!” Kimberly continued, “It’s a process that takes patience and love, and we’re here for it!”

It’s a game-changer, and @thezendogla helps you meet your dog where he or she is in order to learn and grow together.”

James, for one, thanked the rescue center for allowing him and his family to learn more about animal adoption.

“Amazing humans @haileysani and @tabv rescued him from a kill shelter in Los Angeles on what.

