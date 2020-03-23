Reese Witherspoon Shares Sweet Family Photo After One of Her “Best Birthdays Ever”

Reese Witherspoon had the best birthday ever.

On Sunday, the Legally Blonde star rang in her 44th b-day with the help of her husband Jim Toth and her children Ava Phillippe, 20, Deacon Phillippe, 16, and Tennessee Toth, 7. Feeling grateful, Reese took to Instagram to thank everyone for their well wishes with a sweet family photo and a heartfelt message to her fans.

“One of the best birthdays ever!” she wrote. “So many thoughtful, beautiful, heartfelt messages from so many of you! Some poems, a home cooked meal, a wonderful performance from my friend, a long nature walk with my family…all gifts from the heart.” Reese added, “Thank you to all of you for making me feel so LOVED! I’m a very lucky lady.”

In her post, the family of five posed for an adorable selfie together while enjoying a trip to the beach. Reese can be seen smiling next to her hubby of almost nine years and her mini-me daughter Ava, all while her son Tennessee gets a piggyback ride from his older brother Deacon.

Some of the Big Little Lies star’s celeb pals wished her a happy birthday in the comments. Among them was Natalie Portman, who wrote, “Happy birthday to a true friend, role model and genuinely great human being!” Gabrielle Union commented, “Happy Birthday!!!” Octavia Spencer left Reese a sweet message, saying, “You are loved!” And her Cruel Intentions co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote, “Happy birthday!!!”

Earlier in the day, Ava gave her famous mom a shout-out on her Instagram: “Happy birthday to this living legend! I love you beyond words, and I’m endlessly grateful to share life with you today and everyday.” Reese responded, “You are my greatest gift!”

When it comes to defining motherhood, Reese said that she found the book Little Fires Everywhere to be the most relatable, which inspired her to create the new Hulu series based on Celeste Ng‘s novel.

“It’s so difficult to articulate what motherhood means, and there are so many passages in the novel that did,” she told emmy magazine. “My daughter was applying for college back then, so it hit me like an arrow in the heart.”

In fact, she admitted that she found herself channeling her mom Betty Witherspoon while filming. “I don’t know why it never occurred to us until we were almost into production. I was like, ‘I’m playing Betty!'”

Little Fires Everywhere is available to stream on Hulu.