Reese Witherspoon Teases Jennifer Lopez With Legally Blonde 3 Update

Breaking the Internet: What, like it’s hard?

On Monday, Reese Witherspoon treated fans to an Instagram Live and caught up with her pal Jennifer Lopez. During their chat, the Hustlers star told Reese that she and her 12-year-old twins Emme and Max recently watched Legally Blonde together, which sparked a much-needed update about the status of Legally Blonde 3.

“Oh, my god, we watched Legally Blonde the other day,” Jennifer raved. “Literally, like, four days ago. Oh, my god, I forgot—I can’t believe I didn’t tell you. They loved it. Loved it. It was so much fun. You were so amazing in that. It’s so great. And then, my daughter’s like, ‘I want to know what happens to her.’ And I said, ‘There’s a 2 and a 3, I believe.'”

Excited to hear that her children were fans of the film, Reese chimed in, “Well, no, there’s a 2 but I’m thinking we might be working on a 3.”

Thrilled at the possibility to see Elle Woods return, Jennifer urged the Big Little Lies star to pursue a third Legally Blonde movie. “You should. You should,” the “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” singer insisted. “That character was so amazing and so empowering and inspiring. Yeah, it’s great for girls.”

Back in 2018, Reese delighted fans everywhere when she confirmed that Legally Blonde 3 was in the works. Taking to Instagram, the Oscar winner channeled her fan-favorite character by donning a sequined pink bikini and wrote, “It’s true…#LegallyBlonde3.”

Years before the sequel became official, Reese weighed in on what a third installment would look like. “A lot of writers over the years have come up with different ideas for it,” she said back in 2015. “I actually think it’s kind of great right now, because we’re talking about women in politics and how important that is to get more women. I think it’d be kind of a cool thing to have her be a Supreme Court justice or someone who runs for office—like president!”

Mirroring her previous statement, the Sweet Home Alabama star shared that she’d love to reprise her role in the name of female empowerment.”I do think it’s a good time to do it,” she told E! News in 2016. “I think women need that kind of positivity right now.”