Reese Witherspoon Wins Throwback Thursday With Celeb-Inspired ’90s Photo

Serving a major fashion look: What, like it’s hard?

On Thursday, Reese Witherspoon treated her Instagram followers to an epic throwback picture, time traveling back to the ‘90s with a snapshot of herself on the red carpet.

In it, a teenaged Reese, who bears a striking resemblance to her 20-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe, can be seen giving the camera a fierce pout in her finest grunge attire, which was comprised of a periwinkle camisole and tons of edgy mismatched bracelets and choker necklaces. Naturally, the Big Little Liars star matched her glam to her top, opting for an icy blue eyeshadow to tie together the look. And of course, she styled her signature blond locks up in some space knots.

Further proving that her ensemble was a sign of the times, Reese admitted that fellow stars Gwen Stefani, Drew Barrymore and Jared Leto inspired the look in her caption. “Ahhh… 90’s style,” she wrote. “Going through some old photos and pretty sure @gwenstefani is responsible for this hair trend, @drewbarrymore inspired these eyebrows and @jaredleto is responsible for my leather choker. Thanks guys! #tbt.”

Praising her red carpet pose, which involved holding up the American Sign Language sign for “I Love You,” Jennifer Garner commented, “But the hand gestures are all yours. I think you should bring them back and will await that very important photo right here.” Zoë Kravitz also chimed in, writing, “This made my day. tis oh so important,” along with designer Alexandra Wang, who commented, “OB-sessed.”

This isn’t the only throwback that Reese has shared in recent days. Last week, she reminisced over the “Bend and Snap” scene from her film Legally Blonde and posted a clip of herself performing the now iconic move. “I’ll never forget shooting this scene for #LegallyBlonde. We actually had an entire dance number that we memorized for weeks and weeks choreographed by the amazing Toni Basil,” she recalled. “All these professional dancers came in and made the entire sequence so fun! There was even a dancer named Beverly Polcyn dancing with us. She was in her 80’s and had danced in movies with Shirley Temple as a young girl. She had more energy than all of us! #tbt #bendandsnap.”

In another #TBT post, the Little Fires Everywhere star shared a flashback photo of herself from the ‘90s. This time, she was sporting an intricate updo and some bold brown lipstick. “There’s a lot to unpack here. I mean…what is happening with my hair?” she joked. “But most importantly… who else enjoyed this 90’s brown lipstick trend? #tbt.”

Like her recent throwback, this one also struck a chord with her celeb pals. Relating to Reese’s beauty woes, Jennifer Lopez commented, “I did… warm autumn colors.” Olivia Wilde also joined in, writing, “I remember trying HARD to copy this look at home and it… didn’t work out well.” Applauding her outfit, Kerry Washington wrote, “This is every 90’s trend wrapped up in one photo.” But perhaps the best response went to Alyssa Milano, who commented, “I think I was there that night.”