Reese Witherspoon’s daughter, Ava Phillippe, discusses her sexuality, saying, “Gender Is Whatever.”

“Gender Is Whatever,” says Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Phillippe about her sexuality.

During an “Ask Me Anything” on her Instagram Story on January, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s 22-year-old daughter didn’t hold back.

When a fan questioned her sexuality, she was ten years old.

“Do you like boys or girls?” Ava replied that she was open-minded.

According to People, the pink-haired actress wrote across a smiling selfie, “I’m attracted to… people!”

Ava has been dating Owen Mahoney, a fellow UC Berkeley student, for two years, and the couple keeps their relationship low-key.

“These two,” Reese wrote alongside a heart-eyes emoji on a June 21 photo of Ava and her boyfriend.

While Ava prefers to keep the details of her romance private, she did tell Francesca Amiker in a December interview for E!’s Daily Pop that “a sense of empathy” is something that everyone close to her seems to have.

“There’s nothing like it to me,” she explained, “people who can be that honest and tap into that empathy in such a genuine way.”

“I think each of my friends has their own way of doing things, and I admire that about them.”

It’s certainly important in my romantic life as well.”

Ava also admitted that she carefully considers each of her social media posts, asking herself, “What is that going to mean to somebody else, what does it mean to me? Is this helpful? Is it important? Is it charitable? Is it something I want the world to see from me?”

“I do have a platform of some sort,” she continued, “and I want to be careful about what I post.”

I won’t always get it right, but I’ll do my best to put good out there.”

Ava, who recently starred in her first-ever beauty campaign for Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton, stated that she will share something if “it feels like a human experience and it feels right.”

“I had a gut feeling that someone needed to hear this,” she explained.

“Being able to share and be… makes me feel good in more ways than one.”

