Reese Witherspoon’s Reaction to Feeling Overwhelmed Is Exactly What You Need to Hear in Quarantine

Oscar winner, Golden Globe winner, Emmy winner, trailblazing producer, mom of three and overall industry force—Reese Witherspoon can often seem like a Hollywood superhero.

But, as was proven in her newly aired interview on CBS This Morning, even modern-day superheroes feel overwhelmed.

When asked if she ever has “those days” when you feel like you can’t do one more thing, Witherspoon’s response was a comforting one, particularly in these especially challenging times.

“I’ll lay on the floor and cry or I’ll sit in my car and cry,” the star shared. “Sometimes I’m totally overwhelmed.”

And, much like the rest of us, she’s figuring out how to do her job while adjusting to a new way of life amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In regard to shooting projects in the age of social distancing, Witherspoon quipped, “The thing we’re most confused about is…love scenes. We’re like, ‘Hmm, how are you gonna make out?'”

But, in perfectly positive fashion, she followed with, “We’re just gonna have to get creative.”

After all, it’s effecting change for the next generation of women in Hollywood that continues to motivate her.

“I really want to change things,” the actress responded when asked about what keeps her going. “I see younger women in our industry and I want them to have a better experience…I want to see that they have a beautiful idea of what the future could hold.”

While she focuses on that future, she can always count on herself to get there. “I will put in the hours and I bet on myself. I’m my own lottery ticket,” Witherspoon said. “I always think that, you know. If no one else shows up, I know I will show up and I know I will do the work.”