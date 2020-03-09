Reflective Activewear to Help Get You Through the Daylight Savings Slump

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.



Working out is hard enough, but throw daylight savings into the mix and you may feel like you can kiss your fitness goals goodbye as you get used to a new schedule.

But hold up: just because you’re losing an hour of sleep, that doesn’t mean you should throw in the towel. You can (and should) still hit the pavement, but you’re going to need some reflective activewear so you can safely stand out when you’re going for a run before the sun rises, or busting a sweat around dusk.

Besides, since these glow-in-the-dark options are pretty stylish, you’ll have no qualms about spending on ’em. Check out our favorite reflective activewear from Lululemon, Athleta, and more below!

—Originally published on Nov 8, 2017, 10:22 a.m.