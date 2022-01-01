Rege-Jean Page, David Tennant, and Other ‘Harry Potter’ Stars You Might Have Forgotten About

Rege-Jean Page, David Tennant, and Other ‘Harry Potter’ Stars You Forgot Existed

The Harry Potter universe is full of colorful characters, but some of them are better known for work outside of Hogwarts.

After the December 2020 premiere of Netflix’s Bridgerton, in which he portrayed royal heartthrob Simon Basset, Regé-Jean Page made a big splash in Hollywood.

Page appeared in the background of Harry and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 at a Weasley family wedding before taking on the role of the fictional duke.

The For the People alum can be seen standing next to Hermione (Emma Watson) and Mrs. Weasley (Keira Knightley) at the beginning of the 2011 film.

For a brief moment, Weasley (Julie Walters) before the festivities turn sour.

Hermione eventually escapes with Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) and Ron (Rupert Grint), and Page’s Harry Potter career comes to an end almost as quickly as it began.

Despite the fact that he was new to the fantasy genre, the Emmy nominee got his big break quickly.

Page opened up about trying to stay humble in the spotlight before saying his goodbyes to Bridgerton.

As Esquire declared him a leading man in December 2020, he told CBS This Morning, “I try not to make that much of it.”

“I’m afraid if I think about it for too long, my head will explode.”

Apart from Page, Tennant’s role as Barty Crouch Jr. in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire may be more familiar to Potter fans.

The Broadchurch star causes havoc at Hogwarts in the 2005 film while attempting to resurrect Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) and the Death Eaters.

During a 2020 Reddit Q&A, Tennant discussed his “extraordinary” experience working on the fourth film.

“I think I did about 10 days in a year,” he recalled, “so I always felt like a visitor.”

“However, it was fantastic.

When everyone was [sitting]around, Maggie Smith, Michael Gambon, Alan Rickman, and Daniel Radcliffe all towered over me in these fancy cast chairs.”

Despite the smaller chair, the Good Omens actor considered himself fortunate to be a part of the Harry Potter family.

“It’s just like that.”

