Regina Hall excels in compelling drama and undercooked horror in ‘Master,’ a Sundance 2022 film.

Regina Hall excels in compelling drama and undercooked horror in ‘Master,’ which premiered at Sundance 2022.

Mariama Diallo makes her directorial debut with Master, a thought-provoking and nuanced film.

Her screenplay takes on some well-worn territory in fresh and engaging ways.

The horror elements, on the other hand, are somewhat underwhelming.

As a result, Master offers nuanced commentary that pulls some punches.

Jasmine Moore (Zoe Renee) is a freshman at a prestigious New England university that sits atop a Salem-era gallows hill.

Her peers and a few professors, on the other hand, viewed her as an outcast.

Meanwhile, Gail Bishop (Regina Hall) has recently received the title of “Master,” which denotes a student dean who seeks to effect real change.

Finally, Liv Beckman (Amber Gray), a literature professor, navigates the politics of academia in order to gain tenure.

Master delves into the three points of view of Black women fighting for a place at the table.

They all want to make a difference and have their voices heard.

They must, however, contend with privilege, politics, and the haunted grounds of the school, which will not rest until they and all those who dare to speak up are silenced.

Master establishes itself as a horror film right away.

Jasmine is a resident of the haunted dorm, which is frequently discussed by students in relation to the witch legend.

However, the haunting portraits that hang around the university campus serve as reminders of a traumatic past.

The longer Jasmine spends at university, the more her nightmares and fears become real.

The use of title cards in Diallo’s screenplay disrupts Master.

They add to the story’s depth and expand on the themes of hatred and discrimination.

Jasmine, Gail, and Liv do their best to keep a smile on their faces and pretend that everything is fine. However, they must face the terrifying reality that they are in for a much bigger danger than they can avoid.

The theme of validity in one’s Blackness is addressed by Master.

Diallo explores it in different ways through the experiences of Jasmine, Gail, and Liv.

Her screenplay serves as a mirror for both the characters and the audience.

Diallo challenges preconceptions, stereotypes, and assumptions about skin color.

