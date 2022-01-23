Regina King has dated a number of people.

Regina King has dated a lot of different people over the years.

REGINA King is an American actress and director best known for her role in the sitcom 227 in the 1980s.

Here’s everything we know about Regina King’s previous relationships.

Ian Alexander is a musician who also works as a music producer.

From 1997 to 2007, Regina and Ian were married.

Ian Alexander Jr., who passed away in 2022, was their only child together.

Regina dated Malcolm-Jamal Warner from 2011 to 2013.

Malcolm, who rose to fame on The Cosby Show, had been friends with Regina, a fellow 80s sitcom star, for years before they took their relationship to the next level.

Regina King has also been linked to Nicholas Gonzalez and Curtis Baldwin, but neither relationship has been confirmed.

Regina King is an actress and director who was born on January 15, 1971.

Regina was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and raised in California.

She has directed several episodes of television shows such as Scandal and This Is Us in addition to acting.

Regina directed the music video for Jaheim’s song Finding My Way Back in 2010.

Her debut film, One Night in Miami, earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Director in 2020….

On September 7, 2020, the Venice Film Festival will premiere One Night in Miami…, a film based on a play of the same name.

Regina King became the festival’s first-ever Black female director to have a film selected.

Regina King’s net worth is estimated to be around (dollar)16 million dollars, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Regina played Brenda Jenkins on the show 227 from 1985 to 1990.

She went on to appear in films such as Friday and television shows such as The Boondocks and Southland.

From 2015 to 2017, she also appeared in the ABC anthology series American Crime.

Regina was nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards during her time on the show.

She won her third Emmy in 2018 for her performance in the Netflix miniseries Seven Seconds.

Regina received both an Academy Award and a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in If Beale Street Could Talk.

Regina received her fourth Emmy in 2019, this time for her role in the limited series Watchmen.

Regina has also appeared in Boyz n the Hood and Poetic Justice.

