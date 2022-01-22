Regina King has how many children?

REGINA King is an Oscar-winning actress who has previously been married.

King, who starred in HBO’s Watchmen, has a son with his ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr.

Ian Alexander Jr., Regina King’s son, died at the age of 26 from a reported suicide.

On Friday, January 21, 2022, King issued a statement confirming Ian’s death, describing her only child as a “bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others.”

Desduné was Ian’s stage name, and he was a DJ and singer-songwriter.

He had just three days ago posted on Instagram about an upcoming event at Bardot later this month.

The Emmy winner frequently discussed her close relationship with her son, even revealing on The View in 2017 that the two had matching tattoos.

“Usually people will ask me, ‘What’s it like having Regina King as your mother,'” Alexander told E! in 2019.

“Really, she’s just a supermom.”

“It’s really awesome to have a mother who doesn’t let bad work days or anything ruin the time that we have together, so it’s really awesome to have a mother who…

I’m looking forward to spending time with you and everything.”

Between 1997 and 2007, King was married to Ian Alexander Sr.

The 51-year-old actress has won four Emmys and an Academy Award for her performance in If Beale Street Could Talk.

Her most recent Emmy nomination was for her role in HBO’s Watchmen as Angela Abar.

On Saturday, February 13, Regina King hosted Saturday Night Live, with musical guest Nathaniel Rateliff.

The actress from Watchmen hosted the long-running NBC show for the first time.

In 1975, NBC launched the now-iconic late-night show.

During a tumultuous 2020, there were a few SNL hosts to remember.

On January 25, Star Wars actor Adam Driver wowed the audience, and comedian John Mulaney hosted one of the final pre-pandemic shows on February 29 – and also presented in October.

Season 46 premiered on October 3 with Chris Rock, and Adele hosted on October 24 with an unforgettable Bachelor sketch.

The show was forced to stay at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Brad Pitt received an Emmy nomination for his role as Dr.

Anthony Fauci is an American politician.

Jim Carrey, an actor and comedian, took on the role of Joe Biden in season 46, but later left the show.

Kristen Wiig, a former cast member, hosted the final episode of 2020.

Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK if you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story.

