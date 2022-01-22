Regina King is ‘devastated’ after the death of her 26-year-old son, Ian Alexander.

The death of Regina King’s 26-year-old son, Ian Alexander Jr., has left her in an unimaginable state of grief.

“The loss of Ian is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others,” the Oscar winner tells ET.

During this private time, our family requests that you treat us with respect.

“Thank you very much.”

Alexander Jr. was King’s only child with ex-husband Ian Alexander, a record producer.

King and Alexander married in 1997 and had a ten-year relationship before divorcing.

Alexander Jr. died by suicide, according to multiple reports.

On Wednesday, he had celebrated his 26th birthday.

Regina King and Ian Alexander Jr. at The Ritz-Carlton’s 2012 NBA Baller Beats For Xbox 360 VMA Lounge After Party on Sept.

Los Angeles, California, on June 6, 2012.

Alexander Jr. wasn’t new to red carpet appearances.

He walked them frequently with his mother and attended a variety of special events all over Los Angeles.

She was incredibly proud of her son and reveled in the title of “cool mom.”

Thanks to her “badass” Watchmen costume, King told ET in 2019 that she felt the same way.

While walking the red carpet with his mother at the 2019 Golden Globes, Alexander Jr. described her as a “super mom” to E! News.

At the time, Alexander Jr. told the outlet, “She’s just a super mom.”

“She doesn’t let bad days at work or anything else spoil our time together.”

It’s fantastic to have a mother with whom I can enjoy spending time.”

Alexander Jr. took to Instagram to praise his mother in a sweet Instagram post a little over a year ago, when King turned 50.

“Happy birthday to my co, so very proud of you and inspired by your love, artistry, and gangsta! To be able to watch you take this lifetime by the neck and make it yours is something i will forever be grateful for,” he wrote.

But having you as my mother is the most precious gift I could ever receive.”

