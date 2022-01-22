Regina King laments the suicide of her son Ian Alexander Jr., saying, “Our Family Is Devastated.”

‘Our Family Is Devastated,’ Regina King says about her son Ian Alexander Jr.’s suicide.

Ian Alexander Jr., Regina King’s only son, died recently.

He was 26 years old when this happened.

Her son, who she shares with ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr., is 51 years old.

According to TODAY, — committed suicide on Friday, January 21, just days after his birthday.

In a statement, King said, “The loss of Ian has devastated our family on the deepest level.”

“He was such a bright light who genuinely cared about other people’s happiness.

During this private time, our family requests that you treat us with respect.

“Thank you very much.”

Following Ian’s death, a number of King’s well-known friends expressed their condolences and offered their support to the actress during this trying time.

Garcelle Beauvais, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, tweeted on Saturday, January 22: “My heart breaks for you @ReginaKing Ian was sweet and kind.”

“Praying for Regina King,” Bernice King wrote on Saturday.

“Right now, she needs all the grace and light she can get.”

Ian had been open about his mental health issues prior to his death.

On January 14, he tweeted, “You know that episode of SpongeBob where they go inside his brain and it’s a bunch of mini spongebobs just losing their s—t… yea that one really hits home.”

“I don’t think it’s good for me to be on Instagram.”

The late musician, who went by the stage name Desduné, had a close relationship with the Academy Award winner.

“Happy birthday to my co, so extremely proud of you and inspired by your love, artistry, and gangsta!” he wrote on Instagram in January 2021, “To be able to watch you take this lifetime by the neck and make it yours is something I will forever be grateful for.”

“However, having you as my mother is the most precious gift I could receive.”

It’s truly remarkable that you can be everything you are while still making time to be there for me, love me, and support me unconditionally.

The entire Marvel universe has nothing on you, [you’re] the true superhero! Love you, mom! YO DAY!!”

King — who gave birth to her son with her then-husband, now 64, in 1996.

