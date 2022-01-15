Regina King’s Ascension to Hollywood Royalty: How She Avoided the Child Star Curse

In the run-up to the Golden Globes in February 2021,

A look back at Regina King’s journey to the top of Hollywood, where she is only the second Black woman to be nominated for Best Director.

Regina King is a tireless worker.

There’s no more delicate way to describe the type of person who can sustain a career like hers, one that’s not just surviving, but thriving 30 years later.

The four-time Emmy winner has spent the last few years raising the bar on television in prestige dramas like Southland, American Crime, The Leftovers, and Watchmen, winning her first Golden Globe and Oscar for her work on the big screen in Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk, as well as Golden Globe and Directors Guild Award nominations for her work behind the camera in One Night in Miami…

It’s easy to overlook how things could have gone very differently for King if it weren’t for her tenacious commitment to honesty, her unwillingness to settle for the safe bet, and her unwavering desire to keep the private things private, amidst all the accolades that have been thrown her way in recent years—and rightfully so—it’s easy to overlook how things could have gone very differently for her if it weren’t for her tenacious commitment to honesty, her unwillingness to settle for

King’s parents divorced when she was eight years old, and with her father Thomas, who had two older daughters from a previous marriage, largely absent from the picture, it fell to her mother Gloria, a special education teacher, to raise her and her younger sister Reina on her own.

“My parents’ behavior during and after their divorce was disappointing and hurtful to me, from their constant fighting to their eventual estrangement.”

When my father seemed to just drift out of our lives, I was even more disappointed and hurt,” the actress wrote in an essay for the 2017 book He Never Came Home: Interviews, Stories, and Essays from Daughters on Life Without Their Fathers.

“It wasn’t until much later that I realized the divorce had very little to do with it.”

It was more about who he was as a person.”

Mom encouraged her daughters to pursue their dreams by enrolling them in acting classes while dad drifted further and further away. “My sister and I were definitely allowed to dream big,” she says.

In December, King told USA Today that his mother had placed no restrictions on him doing so…

Latest News from Infosurhoy

Coronating Regina King: How She Sidestepped the Child Star Curse to Become Hollywood Royalty