Ian Alexander Jr., the son of TV star Regina King, died tragically in a reported suicide just days before embarking on a music career.

Ian, 26, had posted on Instagram a few days before his death about an upcoming event at Bardot later this month.

Desduné was a DJ and singer-songwriter.

Regina took to Instagram just last week to encourage her followers to support her son’s new single, Green Eyes.

The Oscar winner, 51, released a statement on Friday confirming the death of her only child, calling Ian a “bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others.”

“The loss of Ian has devastated our family to the core,” the statement said.

“He was such a bright light who genuinely cared about other people’s happiness.”

During this private time, our family respectfully requests your consideration.

“Thank you very much.”

Ian Alexander’s final posts are tragic.

Ian Alexander predicted his music career was about to “blow up” in an Instagram post just days before he took his own life.

“It’s been a minute, but now we’re back at the jump off,” he wrote.

Don’t you want to be able to say you backed Desduné before the uproar?

“So pullup this month!! @breakingsoundla performing live on the 28th at Bardot Save a buck and buy tickets in advance at the link in my bio.”