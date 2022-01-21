Reiner’s Voice Actor on How the Character’s Season 4 Look Shaped His Portrayal — ‘You See the Impact His Battle Scars Had’ ‘Attack on Titan’: Reiner’s Voice Actor on How the Character’s Season 4 Look Shaped His Portrayal

Season 4 of Attack on Titan begins with a time jump, and the characters have changed significantly by the time the anime resumes.

That is especially true for Reiner Braun, whose return to Marley isn’t the joyous reunion he had hoped for.

His unkempt appearance is a clear indication of his exhaustion and dissatisfaction following his service in the Survey Corps.

And this influenced Yoshimasa Hosoya’s interpretation of the character.

Reiner is one of the most intriguing characters in Attack on Titan, if only because of the impact being a double agent has had on him.

Reiner introduces himself as one of Eren’s comrades when the first season begins.

Even when he’s revealed to be the Armored Titan and a Marley spy, Reiner’s Survey Corps persona is clear.

In Attack on Titan Season 4, when the character returns to Marley, he struggles to make sense of his absence.

Despite being taught to despise the Eldians who live behind the walls, he’s come to realize that they’re just like him — and that the pursuit of the Titan Warriors isn’t as noble as he first believed.

Reiner’s struggle with this shows up in a variety of ways, but his demeanor is particularly noticeable.

Throughout the final season, he adopts a different demeanor and appears even more exhausted than before.

All of this helped voice actor Yoshimasa Hosoya better understand his new mindset and portray him.

Attack on Titan’s Japanese voice cast has been hyping up the anime’s final season, and Reiner’s voice actor shared his thoughts on the character ahead of the final episodes.

According to ComicBook.com, Yoshimasa Hosoya explained how Reiner’s season 4 appearance influenced his portrayal of the character in a 2021 interview:

“You see the impact that his battle scars had every time he remembered flashbacks to being a warrior, but you don’t have to show it.”

That’s why I chose him to make dubbing easier, to make him more human so I could relate to him.”

After Season 4, it’s a lot easier for fans to relate to Reiner, so it’s only natural that his voice actor feels the same way….

