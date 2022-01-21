Relationship History of Kanye West and Julia Fox

Timeline of Kanye West and Julia Fox’s Relationship

Making a connection in an unexpected location.

Kanye West has publicly moved on with Julia Fox, nearly a year after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from him.

Prior to his New Year’s Eve celebrations with Fox, West, who married Kardashian in 2014, was linked to Irina Shaykand model Vinetria.

Before meeting the songwriter, the Gotham Award nominee was married to Peter Artemiev.

Us Weekly reported shortly after West and Fox were spotted together in January 2022 that the pilot had filed for divorce from the actress two years prior.

Six months after their divorce was finalized in July 2020, the couple welcomed a son.

In December 2021, Fox spoke out about the ups and downs of her relationship with Artemiev, referring to him as a “deadbeat dad.”

“This man left me with a five-month-old baby, a dog, a home, and ALL THE BILLS It’s wrong!!! It’s not fair,” Fox wrote on Instagram.

“He purposefully got me pregnant, and it’s a blessing.”

That makes me happy.

“I wouldn’t change anything.”

“I was saddened to learn of Julia Fox, my coparent, who is clearly struggling,” Artemiev said in a statement to Page Six.

I won’t say anything else because I respect her privacy and want to keep our child safe.”

Fox apologized for bringing up her ex-boyfriend on social media during an interview with The Cut.

“I wanted to scare my son’s father into being a better dad, but I went about it the wrong way,” she explained at the time.

“More than anything else in the world, my son’s father loves his son.”

He simply has some issues that I should not have revealed to the public.”

One month later, Fox confirmed that she had begun dating West, who had swept her off her feet with unique experiences.

In January 2022, she wrote for Interview, “I mean, I’m still in shock.”

“Ye had enough clothes to fill an entire hotel suite.”

Every girl’s dream had come true.

It was a true Cinderella moment.

I’m not sure how he did it or got everything there.

