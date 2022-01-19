Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules was shot where?

Ranch Rules, an E! reality show, follows eight famous offspring as they spend 30 days at a ranch attempting to prove themselves to the world.

The property owners assign them to exhausting chores, and in the process, they form strong bonds and ties, which occasionally lead to squabbles.

Ranch Rules is set at the Saddleback Ranch, a family-run business and tourist attraction in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Guests can enjoy a variety of outdoor activities such as horseback riding, cattle drives, wagon rides, and snowmobiling on the Steamboat Springs site, which is home to a working cattle ranch.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns, tens of thousands of visitors would flock to Saddleback Ranch to partake in the aforementioned activities.

“Our tourism business came to a halt when Covid struck.”

During the first episode, a member of the Saddleback Ranch staff said to the stars, “We need you guys to help us re-open in 30 days.”

The eight celebrity kids shared a bunk room at the ranch and collaborated on tasks such as sheep shearing, artificial insemination for the animals, and keeping the animal cages clean and orderly, according to Distractify.

Wayne and Luanna Iacovetto, who bought the 8,000-acre property from her father, Jim Thompson, in 1993, are the current owners.

The ranch’s day-to-day operations are overseen by the couple, as well as two of their sons, Justin and Jerad Iacovetto, who are both involved with their respective spouses, and Jason.

According to Distractify, the Relatively Famous stars arrived in time to assist the Iacovetto family in preparing for the return of visitors following the pandemic’s peak.

The eight celebrity kids worked as ranch employees for a month from the end of May to the middle of June 2021.

Ebie, Hana Giraldo, Austin Gunn, Myles O’Neal, Tay Hasselhoff, Redmond Parker, Harry James Thornton, and Jasmin Page Lawrence star on the E! Network, which premiered on January 12, 2022.

Each episode puts the cast members in sticky situations and amusing escapades as they attempt to rehabilitate and reopen Saddleback Ranch to the public.

Every Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST, new episodes of the show air.