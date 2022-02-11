Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Episode Schedule, and Everything We Know About ‘The Dropout’

The Dropout, Hulu’s new drama, is generating a lot of buzz.

But don’t worry if you want more information on the upcoming Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos series.

Without giving anything away about The Dropout, here’s everything we know about it, including the release date, cast, trailer, and plot.

The Dropout will be available on Hulu in a few weeks.

On March 3, 2022, the new limited series will be released.

At 12:01 a.m., the first three episodes will be available.

ET is an abbreviation for ”

According to Entertainment Weekly, The Dropout will have eight episodes.

When it comes to original shows, Hulu usually has an interesting release schedule.

On March 3, the first three episodes of The Dropout will be released.

The following episodes, however, will be released weekly at 12:01 a.m. on Thursdays.

The Dropout’s schedule is as follows: ET

Amanda Seyfried and Naveen Andrews star as Elizabeth Holmes and Sunny Balwani, respectively, in the film The Dropout.

Kate Burton, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Hart Bochner, Sylan Minnette, Alan Ruck, Sam Waterson, Michel Gill, LisaGay Hamilton, William H Macy, Elizabeth Marvel, Michaela Watkins, Laurie Metcalf, and others star in the limited series.

Lust.

Falsehoods.

Manipulation is a term that refers to the act of manipulating

It’ll only take us a month to figure it all out.

In (hashtag)TheDropoutHulu, Amanda Seyfried plays Elizabeth Holmes, a well-known Silicon Valley CEO.

Only on @hulu starting March 3rd. pic.twitter.com1bNBzW0koA

The Dropout is based on the same-named ABC podcast about Holmes and the demise of her unicorn blood-testing startup, Theranos.

The new limited series, according to Hulu, tells the story of how the “world’s youngest self-made female billionaire” loses everything in the blink of an eye.

Meanwhile, The Dropout will be released only a few months after Holmes was found guilty of fraud.

Theranos’ founder was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to the New York Times.

For each charge, she could face up to 20 years in prison.

Before the limited series premieres on Hulu, fans can watch the new trailer for The Dropout.

The trailer teases Seyfried’s Holmes as she follows Theranos’ rise and fall after the company was…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.