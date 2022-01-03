Release Date, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far About ‘Sonic Frontiers’

In the year 2021, Sonic the Hedgehog celebrated his 30th birthday.

Sega spent the entire year honoring its long-running franchise with special events, merchandise, and the release of Sonic Colors: Ultimate, a remaster of the Wii video game.

Many fans had hoped for the release of Sonic Frontiers, the next mainline Sonic game, but the anniversary year passed without it.

However, in December, Sega and Sonic Team gave a sneak peek at the game.

Here’s everything we’ve learned so far about Sonic Frontiers, including an estimated release date, a trailer, and more.

Sega originally planned to release Sonic Frontiers in 2021 to coincide with the 30th anniversary, according to a Sega investor Qandamp;A from December.

The publisher, on the other hand, decided to wait in order to “improve the quality.”

“Not only for this title, but throughout the development phase, we have been steadily conducting analysis to improve the quality of the title before release, such as introducing game testing based on external evaluations,” the Qandamp;A read.

The Qandamp;A took place a week after Sega and Sonic released the Sonic Frontiers trailer.

The release date was advertised in the video as “holiday 2022,” but there is currently no official Sonic Frontiers release date.

It should arrive in November or December if the team sticks to “holiday 2022.”

The Game Awards 2021, the industry’s biggest night of announcements and accolades, premiered the first Sonic Frontiers trailer to the public.

Sonic explores Starfall Islands, a vast landscape filled with different biomes, in the video, which marks the franchise’s first foray into the open-world genre.

Sonic is seen in the video attempting to flee a forest from three strange planes.

They detonate before they get to him.

Following the chase, the clip cuts to various scenes in Starfall Islands’ various environments.

Sonic appears to be preparing for a battle with a giant robot at the end of the trailer.

??? Have they seen our trailer? https:t.comzAC44sQKfpic.twitter.comZI0y2lPkEB

Many fans couldn’t help but notice that Sonic Frontiers resembled Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in appearance.

Although little is known about the gameplay so far, Sonic Frontiers appears to be inspired by the stunning and critically acclaimed scenery of Breath of the Wild.

An open-world game is unquestionably…

