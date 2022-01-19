Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know About ‘The Cuphead Show’

Everything We Know About ‘The Cuphead Show’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and More

One of the most difficult video games ever is getting a cartoon, and it’ll be out in about a month.

On January 1st,

The Cuphead Show, based on Studio MDHR’s 2017 run-and-gun video game Cuphead, received a trailer and a release date on Netflix on March 18.

Everything we know about The Cuphead Show, including the cast and more, is right here.

The Cuphead Show follows an anthropomorphic mug named Cuphead and his brother, Mugman, who frequently get themselves into mischief, similar to the video game.

The animation style and music of the cartoon are inspired by 1930s Fleischer cartoons, giving viewers a taste of nostalgia.

According to a Netflix blog post, The Cuphead Show has the following synopsis:

The character-driven comedy follows the misadventures of Cuphead, who is impulsive, and Mugman, who is cautious but easily swayed.

They’ve always had each other’s backs despite their many misadventures across their bizarre home of the Inkwell Isles.

Cuphead’s characters and world will be expanded in this new series.

Cuphead tells Mugman that they need “fun and adventure,” as seen in the first trailer for The Cuphead Show, which you can watch above. Of course, Cuphead’s adventures always end in disaster, and this one is no exception.

Cuphead and Mugman come across the mysterious Carnevil, which appears to be more dangerous than enjoyable.

A fire-breathing dragon, an enraged-looking octopus, and a devilish creature all appear to the brothers.

At the end of the trailer, Netflix included a release date.

It’s less than a month away, which is a pleasant surprise.

On Friday, February 1, the series will release all of its episodes at once.

Number eighteen.

There’s still a long way to go until the premiere, but eager fans can get a head start with a special online adventure.

The Cuphead Show Countdown engages visitors in a series of daily challenges that lead to special rewards prior to the show’s premiere.

Cuphead and Mugman will save the stolen souls of Carnevil’s visitors along the way.

The adventure’s description begins, “Hellooooo beautiful world! Cuphead here, and I’ve brought Mugman with me.”

“We’ve just found a way to recover stolen souls from the Devil, who is holding our new show hostage.”

“Your assistance is required!”

Cuphead is here, and I’m accompanied by Mugman.

We’ve just figured out a way to get stolen souls back from the Devil, who’s holding our new show hostage.

We need your help! (hashtag)TheCupheadShow(hashtag)Cuphead(hashtag)Cuphead(hashtag)Cuphead(hashtag)Cuphead(hashtag)Cup

The character-driven comedy follows the unique misadventures of the impulsive Cuphead and his cautious but easily swayed brother Mugman. Through their many misadventures across their surreal home of the Inkwell Isles, they’ve always got one another’s backs. The new series will expand on the characters and world of Cuphead.